Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods update (AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 March 2021)
- Widespread floods triggered by heavy rain continue to hit several parts of Sumatra, Java and Sulawesi Islands, leading to casualties and damage.
- According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), in Java, almost 4,000 people have been affected and more than 800 buildings damaged across the Provinces of Central Java and East Java. The same source reports more than 2,400 affected people in South Sulawesi Province (1,239) and West Sumatra Province (1,223).
- Local and national authorities are providing assistance to those affected and conducting damage assessment operations.
- On 15-16 March, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected over the affected Provinces of Indonesia.