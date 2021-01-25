Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods update (AHA Centre, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 January 2021)
- Since 18 January heavy rainfall has been reported across Java, northern Sumatra and northern Sulawesi Islands (Indonesia), triggering flooding which resulted in fatalities, affected about 4,350 residents and damaged at least 519 buildings.
- According to AHA Centre, two people died and two others were injured in Mandao City (North Sulawesi Province), as a result of flooding caused by heavy rainfall and river overflow, while minor landslides have been also reported. More than 2,235 individuals have been displaced in North Sulawesi, Aceh Province (north Sumatra) and East Java Province.
- Orange alerts for heavy rainfall, lightning and strong wind have been issued for Java, northern Sumatra, and northern Sulawesi islands and on 24-25 January, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over the above-mentioned areas.