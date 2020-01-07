Indonesia – Floods update (AHA Centre, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 January 2020)

Heavy rain continues to affect the Greater Jakarta Area, West Java and Banten causing widespread floods and landslides. 293 sub-districts in the 3 provinces have been flooded since 1 January. As of 6 January, 66 people have died, more than 100,000 have been displaced and housed in 128 temporary evacuation centres. Up to 500,000 have been affected by the floods. According to the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency, more heavy rain is forecast over the next 24 hours.