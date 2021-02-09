Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods update (AHA Centre, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 February 2021)
Torrential rain continues to affect several Provinces of Indonesia over the past week, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties and damage.
According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), in Java Island, 920 people have been displaced and approximately 44,000 affected by floods across the Provinces of Banten, West Java and East Java. Furthermore, 920 people were affected in the Island of Sumbawa (West Nusa Tenggara Province).
For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is expected across the affected Provinces.