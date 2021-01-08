Indonesia - Floods update (AHA Centre, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 January 2021)

Flooding and river overflow triggered by heavy rainfall continue to affect parts of Indonesia, specifically North Kalimantan and western Lesser Sunda Islands, resulting in at least 1,395 affected people and damage to houses and public infrastructure.

According to AHA Centre, about 1,075 individuals have been affected and 215 houses damaged by flooding that occurred on 6 January in Sumbawa Island (West Nusa Tenggara Province, Lesser Sunda Islands). In Nunukan Regency (North Kalimantan Province), the overflow of Sembakung River, has left 320 residents affected, and caused damage to 64 houses, and 3 public buildings.

Warnings for heavy rainfall with lightning and strong wind have been issued for the already affected areas. Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast for North Kalimantan from 8 January, and for West Nusa Tenggara from 9 January.