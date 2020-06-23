Indonesia - Floods update (AHA, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 June 2020)

On 20-21 June, widespread floods triggered by heavy rain affected several areas in Tanah Laut Regency (South Kalimantan Province), particularly Kintap and Jorong Subdistricts, resulting in casualties and damage. According to the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), 2,186 people have been affected, some people evacuated and 525 houses damaged. The authorities provided tents and logistical assistance for those most affected. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms and strong wind are forecast over the affected Province.