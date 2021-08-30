Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods, update (ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 August 2021)
- Widespread floodings and landslides continue to affect Sulawesi and Kalimantan (central Indonesia) over the past few days, resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADInet), in Sulawesi, more than 56,000 people have been affected and at least 11,900 houses damaged across the Provinces of South and Central Sulawesi. In addition, 3,800 people have been affected and 665 houses damaged over the East Kalimantan Province.
- On 30-31 August, light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Provinces.