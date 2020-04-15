Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (UN OCHA, FloodList, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 April 2020)
On 11-13 April flooding was reported across Lamongan District (East Java Regency).
According to UN OCHA, more than 25,000 people were affected, while approximately 7,500 houses were flooded. The local population received basic relief items.
On 15 April, orange alert for heavy rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds was issued for several districts across East Java. Moderate to heavy rain will continue over most of East Java on 15-17 April.