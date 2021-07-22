Indonesia - Floods (UN OCHA, BNPB, ReliefWeb, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2021)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting Borneo Island (in particular West Kalimanatan Province, in the Indonesian part of the Borneo) since 13 July, causing floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and UN OCHA report, as of 22 July, one fatality, one person missing and more than 27,000 affected across the province. Over 15,000 buildings have been damaged. Local assessments are ongoing and emergency relief items are being provided.