Indonesia
Indonesia, Floods in Tapin, South Borneo (10:00 Nov 27 2020)
Description
Floods in the District. Tapin, Prov. South Borneo
Chronology:
- Due to high intensity rain and an overflow of 2 tributaries that occurred on Friday, 27 November 2020 Pkl. 10:00 WITA
Fatalities :
- 130 families / 390 people affected
Material Disadvantages:
± 130 housing units affected
TMA reaches ± 60 cm
Advanced Condition:
- The flood has receded
Source:
Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Tapin
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Tapin, South Borneo
Casualties
Affected Families: 130
Affected Persons: 390
Damages
Damaged houses: 130