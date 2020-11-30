Indonesia

Indonesia, Floods in Tapin, South Borneo (10:00 Nov 27 2020)

Description

Floods in the District. Tapin, Prov. South Borneo

Chronology:

  • Due to high intensity rain and an overflow of 2 tributaries that occurred on Friday, 27 November 2020 Pkl. 10:00 WITA

Fatalities :

  • 130 families / 390 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 130 housing units affected

  • TMA reaches ± 60 cm

Advanced Condition:

  • The flood has receded

Source:
Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Tapin

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Tapin, South Borneo

Casualties

Affected Families: 130

Affected Persons: 390

Damages

Damaged houses: 130

