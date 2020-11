Indonesia, Floods in Tabalong, South Borneo (09:00 Nov 28 2020)

Description

Floods in Kab. Tabalong, Prov. South Borneo

Chronology: Due to high intensity rain on Saturday, 28 November 2020, Pkl. 10.00 WITA

Fatalities:

Total: 497 families / 1,873 people affected

With the following details:

Kec. Murung Pudak: 222 families / 927 people affected

Kec. Tanta: 210 families / 662 people affected

Kec. Banua Lawas: 40 families / 200 people affected

Kec. Pugaan: 25 families / 84 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

Total: 497 housing units affected

With the following details:

Kec. Murung Pudak: 222 housing units affected

Kec. Tanta: 210 housing units affected

Kec. Banua Lawas: 40 housing units affected

Kec. Pugaan: 25 housing units affected

Location:

Regency. Tabalong

Kec. Murung Pudak

Ex. South Cape

Comp. Maluyung 1-6

Jalan Pertamina Mabuun RT. 06

Ex. Star fruit

Kec. Tanta

Ds. Tanta

Ds. Padangin

Ds. Mangkusip

Ds. Oh my

Ds. Luk Bayur

Kec. Banua Lawas

Ds. Sei Anyar

Kec. Conjecture

Ds. Conjecture

Ds. Hitch

Ds. Sei Rukam II

Ds. Sei Rukam I

Source: BPBD Prov. South Kalimantan, Bpk. Erie

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Tabalong, South Borneo

Casualties

Affected Families: 497

Affected Persons: 1873

Damages

Damaged houses: 497