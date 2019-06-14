Indonesia: Floods in South Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi and East Kalimantan Provinces Information Bulletin

The situation

High intensity rainfall triggered flooding in several areas of Sulawesi and Kalimantan in early June 2019. Three provinces in Sulawesi, namely South Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi and Central Sulawesi; and one province in Kalimantan – East Kalimantan, still suffer flooding from significant increase of water discharge, worsened by the high tidal wave.

Flood in Southeast Sulawesi

According to Indonesian Disaster Management Authority (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB)), Konawe, North Konawe, Konawe island and East Kolaka district are the worst affected by the flood with 67 villages covered by the flood. Furthermore, according to the latest report, the flood caused 1,391 houses, eight school facilities, three public health facilities, 970-hectare rice field, 83-hectare corn field, 420-hectare fishpond covered by water and mud; 202 houses washed away and three bridges damaged. There are approximately 9,788 people forced to evacuate themselves and the flood has assumed a 4-day old baby.

Responding to the situation, Head of North Konawe Regent declared the “emergency” status for the area from 2 – 16 June 2019. Afterwards, Head of Konawe regent revised the “emergency” status for the area to be from 5 – 11 June 2019. Since most of the main road to the affected area covered by water, BNPB sent relief supplies by cargo plane and distributing the relief supplies using helicopter. As of today, BNPB has distributed IDR 218 million worth of relief supplies.

Flood in South Sulawesi & Central Sulawesi

According to BNPB report there are two districts affected by the flood that is Sidrap and Wajo districts in South Sulawesi. In Sidrap district, there are 16 villages located in three different sub-districts (Dua Pitue, Pitu Riase and Pitu Riawa sub-district) covered by the floods. On the other hand, 2,107 houses covered in seven sub-districts located in Wajo District. According to the latest report, 2,278 families or approximately 7,729 people are affected by the flood. Several public facilities such as schools, mosque, public health facilities have been affected, while 3,676 hectares of farm field are covered by mud and flood waters.

In Central Sulawesi, 45 houses are affected by flooding and seven houses heavily damaged by the floodwaters. In total, there are 561 families evacuated from Lele and Dampala villages in Morowali Regency. Other than houses, the floods also damaged one bridge, cutting the access to the villages. Therefore, most of the evacuation efforts are done by boats. However, flood levels are slowly receding in both provinces

Flood in East Kalimantan

One of the main and largest rivers in East Kalimantan the Mahakam river overflowed due to heavy and intense rainfall in the area, causing flood in three different areas, Samarinda City, Kutai Kartanegara district and Paser district. As of today, Samarinda city is the only area still affected by the flood waters.

The floods have started to recede in the northern part of Samarinda city. However, flood level is increasing in the southern part of Samarinda city with the average height ranging from 30 – 125 centimeters. There are 11,652 - 35,6841 people affected by the flood. As of today, there are 626 houses covered by flood (number could escalate since assessment is still underway). “Emergency” status has been declared until 12 June 2019 in order to speed up the flood response.

Immediate needs

Based on initial information from BNPB and PMI POSKO, the current immediate needs are clean water, emergency tents for displacement, tarpaulins, blanket, mattresses, medicines, food items, family and baby kits, emergency lamps, cleaning tools and hygiene kits.