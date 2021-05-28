Indonesia: Floods in South Kalimantan - Operation Update Report DREF n° MDRID021

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operation Update is published to formalize the non-cost extension of the implementation timeframe from 31 May 2021 to 31 July 2021 due to challenges in the procurement process:

The submission of Logistics Request (LR) was delayed due to complexity in the field. The amount of each item was revised several times due to rapidly evolving situation in the field. The LR was finalized on 23 February 2021 and approved on 3 March 2021.

The tender process was delayed due to the lack of bid from the invited suppliers. The initial deadline was on 24 March 2021; however, it was extended until 29 March 2021.

Since a medical item (surgical mask) is listed in the LR, approval from MedLog is required. The Request was sent to MedLog on 7 April 2021; however, many suppliers did not pass minimum requirements.

Approval from MedLog was granted on 16 April 2021.

Procurement of household items (1,000 blankets, 1,000 sleeping mats, 2,000 family kits, 350 baby kits, 200 tarpaulins, 250 boxes of surgical mask, 1,000 hygiene kits, 250 shelter tool kits, and 100 kitchen sets) could not be done locally. There are no local suppliers available to supply the requested quantity. As a result, procurement must be done in Java, and it takes approximately 30 days to deliver the household items to South Kalimantan. Moreover, further delays occurred due to Eid Holidays, in which all suppliers and logistics companies ceased their operations for about a week.

All household items will be delivered to PMI’s regional warehouse in Banjarbaru. Then, PMI branches at the district and city level are expected to acquire the household items from the regional warehouse for distribution in their respective area. Delays in the procurement procedure will automatically delay distribution process. The operation is being extended to implement the remaining activities which includes distribution of items that were delayed.

Some of the affected area, such as in Hulu Sungai Tengah, have reportedly been inundated for four months. It means the household items are still needed for distribution to the affected population. For that reason, extension of time frame is necessary to accommodate the finalization of procurement process.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Areas prone to flooding in Indonesia are approximately 39,371,167 hectares.1 Large floods usually occur in Indonesia due to prolonged rainfall especially in rainy season (usually occurs between October and March). This year, the peak of La Nina (that occurred across the months of December 2020 and January 20212 ) coincided with the peak of rainy season (that occurred between January and February 20213 ). The simultaneous occurrence of these two events has triggered torrential rains across the country.

The anomaly has also triggered torrential rains in South Kalimantan. Torrential rains which began on 9 January 2021 have caused province-wide flooding. As of 12 January 2021, floods have inundated 11 out of 13 districts in South Kalimantan. The floods lasted for months with water level varied between 30 centimeters to even 3 meters in some areas. This series of floods have been considered as one of the worst natural disasters in the history of the province.

PMI had estimated that 176,290 households/ 633,723 people in 11 districts were affected by the floods. There have been 46 reported deaths and about 60,000 people were evacuated to evacuation centers across the province.

Approximately 123,410 houses and 2,844 public facilities (including 1,435 schools, 184 health facilities, and 129 bridges) were damaged or destroyed.