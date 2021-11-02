Indonesia: Floods in South Kalimantan - Final Report DREF n° MDRID021

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Indonesia has high level of precipitation and is prone to flooding during rainy season. According to Indonesia’s Disaster Mitigation Agency, areas prone to flooding in Indonesia are approximately 39,371,167 hectares. These areas are inhabited by approximately 100,814,666 people. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency predicted the peak of La Nina would occur across the months of December 2020 and January 2021. The peak of La Nina is coinciding with the peak of the rainy season which usually occurs between January and February. The simultaneous occurrence of these two events caused flooding in many parts of the country, including in South Kalimantan. The flooding affected 10 out or 13 districts in South Kalimantan, namely Tapin, Hulu Sungai Tengah, Hulu Sungai Utara, Hulu Sungai Selatan, Tanah Laut, Tabalong, Banjar, Banjarbaru, Banjarmasin, Balangan, and Barito Kuala. This was considered as the worst disaster to affect the province in the last ten years. PMI assisted relief efforts in five most affected districts namely Banjar, Banjarbaru, Hulu Sungai Tengah, Tanah Laut, and Barito Kuala.

Banjar

On 12 January 2021, significant heavy rain, which started in the first week of January caused Martapura and Riam rivers to overflow, flooding 19 sub-districts and 207 villages in Banjar, with water level ranging from 20 – 100 cm. Approximately 60,654 households/275,906 people were affected by the floods. Over 32,113 people had been evacuated to several temporary shelters that were using school buildings, village halls, mosques, and football stadiums. There were also at least 19,812 houses, 257 schools, 488 places of worship, 888 km road, 33 bridges, 117 health facilities, 12 markets, 196 government buildings, 29,967 hectare of agricultural land, and 2,720 ton of fisheries that were damaged or destroyed.

Responding to the situation, the Regent of Banjar district issued state of Emergency Response to Banjar district from 12 January to 31 January 2021. As of February 2021, flood receded in Banjar district and affected communities started to return to their homes.

Banjarbaru

In Banjarbaru, flooding was caused by high intensity rain which overflowed the Kemuning River. Flooding was observed at around 01:10 local time with a water level of 50 - 90cm. Two sub-districts affected are Kemuning Village (Banjarbaru sub-district) and Guntung Payung Village (Landasan Ulin sub-district). As of 19 January 2021, 2,116 households and 5,752 people have been affected by the flood. There has been one reported fatality. Approximately 215 households/1,012 people had been evacuated to temporary shelters that were using government buildings, places of worship, schools, and other public buildings. There were hundreds or houses, public facilities, and approximately 29,967 hectare of agricultural land that were damaged or destroyed.

Following the devastating impact from the floods, the Regent of Banjar Baru district issued state of Emergency Response to Banjar district from 11 January to 31 January 2021. Floods started to recede since 17 January 2021 and completely receded by the end of February 2021.

Hulu Sungai Tengah

In Hulu Sungai Tengah district, flooding occurred on 13 January 2021, at 23.00 local time. 10 sub-districts were inundated. In some areas, the water level was reaching 200 cm. As of 19 January 2021, 29,062 households and 87,506 people have been affected by the floods. There have been 10 reported fatalities in the district. Approximately 11,200 people had been evacuated to temporary shelters. There were 20,533 houses, 65 bridges, 7 markets, 50,140 M roads, 150 places of worship that were damaged or destroyed.

Flood level kept on escalating until 16 January 2021. State of Emergency Response issued by the Regent of Hulu Sungai Tengah on 14 January 2021 and lasted for 16 days. Flood receded by February 2021 in all of Hulu Sungai Tengah area.

Tanah Laut

In Tanah Laut, on 12 January 2021, heavy rainfall which started in the prior week caused severe flooding. In this region, the ongoing high tide further deteriorated the flooding situation. Flooding impacted nine sub-districts: Pelaihari, Batibati, Kurau, Bumi Makmur, Tambang Ulang, Bajuin, Takisung, Jorong, and Kintap. In some areas the water level reached 150 - 200cm. The impacts of flooding in Tanah Laut were severe. About 8,506 houses are inundated. Several public facilities such as schools, places of worship, hospitals, and markets have also been impacted. Several roads were also completely submerged in water, including the Trans Kalimantan Access Route. Approximately 13,476 families and 42,543 people were affected by the floods. There had been 10 reported fatalities as a result of being swept away by current and buried by landslide. So far, 13,062 people had sought safety in several temporary shelters. The displaced persons had taken shelter in school buildings and relatives’ homes. There were 12,652 houses, 76 schools, 123 places of worship, 47 health facilities, 21 bridges, 23 dams, 23,871 hectare of agricultural land, 459,37 hectare of fisheries, 25.980 livestock, water pipeline 136-unit, 21.584 unit small-medium business, irrigation system 10-unit, 5-unit fluice and various road access were damaged or destroyed.

Heavy rainfall kept on pouring until 16 January 2021 and flood started to recede on 17 January 2021. The regent of Tanah Laut issued state of Emergency Response for the district on 14 January until 31 January 2021.

Barito Kuala

In Barito Kuala, flooding was caused by high intensity rain which overflowed the Martapura River. Flooding impacts four subdistricts and 47 villages in Barito Kuala. The average water level in residential area was recorded at 50 cm.

Approximately 18,880 households/51,755 people were affected by the floods. There were 17 recorded fatalities.

Approximately 7,568 people had been evacuated to temporary shelters. There were 213.03 KM road covered by flood and post-flood debris, 97 praying houses, 4 markets, farmland and rice field that were damaged or destroyed.

Responding to the situation, the Regent of Barito Kuala district issued state of Emergency Response to Barito Kuala district from 14 January to 31 January 2021. As of February 2021, flood receded in Banjar district and affected communities started to return back to their house.

Despite all the Emergency Response lasted until 31 January 2021, the Governor of South Kalimantan extended the Emergency Response for the province from 28 January until 3 February 2021.