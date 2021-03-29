Indonesia

Indonesia, Floods in Sigi Regency, Central Sulawesi (20:30 Mar 26 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Update: Saturday, 27 March 2021 at 12.25 WIB

Chronological:

As a result of the overflow of the Kalipondo watershed on Friday, 26 March 2021 at 20.30 WIB.

Location:

District: Sigi Sub-District: Marawola Village: Beka

Fatalities:

  • 292 KK / 899 People displaced

Material Disadvantages:

  • 2 housing units (heavily damaged)
  • 75 housing units (moderately damaged)
  • 215 housing units (slightly damaged)
  • 1 unit of affected village office
  • 2 PAUD units affected
  • 1 SD unit is affected
  • 1 unit of mosque affected
  • ± 800 meters of road is buried

Effort:

  • BPBD Sigi District collected data, coordinated with relevant agencies, and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation.

Latest situation:

  • Currently the flood has receded and the weather is cloudy.
  • Disaster has been handled properly.
  • The road has been cleared and can be traversed by public transportation smoothly.
  • Handling refugees by setting up public kitchens at 2 points.

Source:

  • Mr. Acil (Head of Emergency) BPBD Sigi District via WA (0852-4110-2073)

  • Ms. Lia TRC BPBD Sigi District via WA (0813-4385-0525)

Informed by: PUSDALOPS BNPB Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll-Free) Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Sigi Regency, Central Sulawesi

Casualties

Affected Families: 292

Affected Persons: 899

Displaced Persons: 899

Damages

Damaged houses: 292

Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 3

Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 mosque, 1 village office

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road

Related Content