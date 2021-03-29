Indonesia
Indonesia, Floods in Sigi Regency, Central Sulawesi (20:30 Mar 26 2021)
Description
Update: Saturday, 27 March 2021 at 12.25 WIB
Chronological:
As a result of the overflow of the Kalipondo watershed on Friday, 26 March 2021 at 20.30 WIB.
Location:
District: Sigi Sub-District: Marawola Village: Beka
Fatalities:
- 292 KK / 899 People displaced
Material Disadvantages:
- 2 housing units (heavily damaged)
- 75 housing units (moderately damaged)
- 215 housing units (slightly damaged)
- 1 unit of affected village office
- 2 PAUD units affected
- 1 SD unit is affected
- 1 unit of mosque affected
- ± 800 meters of road is buried
Effort:
- BPBD Sigi District collected data, coordinated with relevant agencies, and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation.
Latest situation:
- Currently the flood has receded and the weather is cloudy.
- Disaster has been handled properly.
- The road has been cleared and can be traversed by public transportation smoothly.
- Handling refugees by setting up public kitchens at 2 points.
Source:
Mr. Acil (Head of Emergency) BPBD Sigi District via WA (0852-4110-2073)
Ms. Lia TRC BPBD Sigi District via WA (0813-4385-0525)
Informed by: PUSDALOPS BNPB Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll-Free) Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Sigi Regency, Central Sulawesi
Casualties
Affected Families: 292
Affected Persons: 899
Displaced Persons: 899
Damages
Damaged houses: 292
Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 3
Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 mosque, 1 village office
Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road