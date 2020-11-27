Indonesia
Indonesia, Floods in Seruyan, Central Kalimantan (15:309 Nov 23 2020)
Description
Floods in the District. Seruyan, Prov. Central Kalimantan
Chronology:
- Due to high intensity rain that occurred on Monday, 23 November 2020, Pkl. 15.30 WITA
Location:
Kec. Seruyan Hilir
- Ds. Pematang Limau
Kec. Tewang Sanggalang Garing
- Ds. Tb. Go on
Kec. Antang Kalang
- Ds. Tbg. Kalang
- Ds. Sei Paring
- Ds. River Only
Kec. Antang Lake
- Ds. Tbg. Sangai
- Ds. Rantau Katang
Kec. The Mentanya Hulu
- Ex. Kuala Kuayan
- Ds. Tangkarobah
Kec. Katingan Hulu
- Ex. Tbg. Sanamang
Impact:
Fatalities :
- 571 households affected
- 48 families were displaced
Material Disadvantages:
- 36 submerged housing units
- ± 500 housing units affected
- TMA: 40 - 100 cm
Source:
- BPBD Kab. Seruyan
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia Affected Area / Region: Seruyan Regency, Central Kalimantan
Casualties
Affected Families: 571
Affected Persons: 2855
Displaced Persons: 240
Damages
Damaged houses: 500