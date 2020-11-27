Indonesia
Indonesia, Floods in Sarolangun, Jambi (18:00 Nov 20 2020)
Description
Floods in the District. Sarolangun, Prov. Jambi
Chronology: - Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Tembesi river, asai stalks, lemonade sticks, black water, merangin stems that occurred on Friday, November 20, 2020, Pkl. 15.00 WIB
Update: Thursday, 26 November 2020, Pkl. 18.00 WIB
Fatalities :
- 1,417 households affected
Material Disadvantages:
- ± 1,417 Terandam housing units
- 2 units of places of worship were submerged
- 3 madrasah units submerged
- 1 Posyandu unit submerged
- 3 units of educational facilities were submerged
- 500 Ha of submerged rice fields
- TMA 50-90 cm
Urgent needs :
- Basic food
- Inflatable boat
- Refugee tents
State of the art:
- Today, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Pkl. 18.00 WIB TMA ± 1.5 cm
For Kec. The flood lemonade had completely receded
Source:
BPBD Kab. Sarolangun
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Sarolangun, Jambi
Casualties
Affected Families: 1417 Affected Persons: 7085
Damages
Damaged houses: 1417 Loss of livelihood sources: 500 Ha of rice fields