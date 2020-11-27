Indonesia, Floods in Sarolangun, Jambi (18:00 Nov 20 2020)

Description

Floods in the District. Sarolangun, Prov. Jambi

Chronology: - Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Tembesi river, asai stalks, lemonade sticks, black water, merangin stems that occurred on Friday, November 20, 2020, Pkl. 15.00 WIB

Update: Thursday, 26 November 2020, Pkl. 18.00 WIB

Fatalities :

- 1,417 households affected

Material Disadvantages:

- ± 1,417 Terandam housing units

- 2 units of places of worship were submerged

- 3 madrasah units submerged

- 1 Posyandu unit submerged

- 3 units of educational facilities were submerged

- 500 Ha of submerged rice fields

- TMA 50-90 cm

Urgent needs :

- Basic food

- Inflatable boat

- Refugee tents

State of the art:

- Today, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Pkl. 18.00 WIB TMA ± 1.5 cm

For Kec. The flood lemonade had completely receded

Source:

BPBD Kab. Sarolangun

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Sarolangun, Jambi

Casualties

Affected Families: 1417 Affected Persons: 7085

Damages

Damaged houses: 1417 Loss of livelihood sources: 500 Ha of rice fields