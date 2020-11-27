Indonesia

Indonesia, Floods in Sarolangun, Jambi (15:00 Nov 23 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Dear. Head of BNPB
Reported by DH Kej;

Floods in the District. Sarolangun, Prov. Jambi

Chronology:

• Due to high intensity rain occurred on Monday, 23 November 2020 Pkl. 15:00 WIB

Fatalities :

• 150 families / 524 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

• 590 Terandam housing units • 2 units of madrasa submerged • 1 Unit Pusyandu is submerged • 1 PAUD unit is submerged • 36 Ha of submerged rice fields • TMA reaches 50-90 cm

Source:

BPBD Kab. Sarolangun

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Sarolangun, Jambi

Casualties

Affected Families: 150

Affected Persons: 524

Damages

Damaged houses: 590Loss of livelihood sources: 36 Ha of rice fields

Related Content