Indonesia, Floods in Sarolangun, Jambi (15:00 Nov 23 2020)
Description
Dear. Head of BNPB
Reported by DH Kej;
Floods in the District. Sarolangun, Prov. Jambi
Chronology:
• Due to high intensity rain occurred on Monday, 23 November 2020 Pkl. 15:00 WIB
Fatalities :
• 150 families / 524 people affected
Material Disadvantages:
• 590 Terandam housing units • 2 units of madrasa submerged • 1 Unit Pusyandu is submerged • 1 PAUD unit is submerged • 36 Ha of submerged rice fields • TMA reaches 50-90 cm
Source:
BPBD Kab. Sarolangun
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Sarolangun, Jambi
Casualties
Affected Families: 150
Affected Persons: 524
Damages
Damaged houses: 590Loss of livelihood sources: 36 Ha of rice fields