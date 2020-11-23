Indonesia

Indonesia, Floods in Padang Pariaman, West Sumatra (22:30 Nov 20 2020)

Floods in the District. Padang Pariaman, Prov. West Sumatra Update: Saturday, November 21, 2020 at. 17.30 WIB

Chronology:

  • Due to high intensity rain on Friday, 20 November 2020 at 22.30 WIB

Fatalities :

  • 261 people were displaced
  • The vulnerable group is 165 people
  • 97 households affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 97 housing units affected

  • 4 units of worship facilities affected

  • 5 stalls affected

  • ± 15 goats affected

  • ± 800 chickens and ducks affected

  • 25 Ha of inundated rice fields

  • 10 Ha of inundated fields

  • 19 tractor engines were affected

  • Stagnant water during the incident 100-150 cm

Advanced Condition:

  • The flood has subsided and the refugees have returned to their homes

Informed by:

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Padiang Pariaman, West Sumatra

Casualties

Affected Families: 97

Affected Persons: 261

Displaced Persons: 261

Damages

Damaged houses: 97Damaged public buildings / facilities: 4 worshipLoss of livelihood sources: ± 15 goats affected, ± 800 chickens and ducks affected, 25 Ha of inundated rice fields, 10 Ha of inundated fields, 19 tractor engines were affected, 5 stalls

