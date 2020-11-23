Indonesia
Indonesia, Floods in Padang Pariaman, West Sumatra (22:30 Nov 20 2020)
Description
Floods in the District. Padang Pariaman, Prov. West Sumatra Update: Saturday, November 21, 2020 at. 17.30 WIB
Chronology:
- Due to high intensity rain on Friday, 20 November 2020 at 22.30 WIB
Fatalities :
- 261 people were displaced
- The vulnerable group is 165 people
- 97 households affected
Material Disadvantages:
± 97 housing units affected
4 units of worship facilities affected
5 stalls affected
± 15 goats affected
± 800 chickens and ducks affected
25 Ha of inundated rice fields
10 Ha of inundated fields
19 tractor engines were affected
Stagnant water during the incident 100-150 cm
Advanced Condition:
- The flood has subsided and the refugees have returned to their homes
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
