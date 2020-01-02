Indonesia: Floods in North Sumatera, West Java, Bengkulu and DKI Jakarta provinces - Information bulletin (2 January 2020)

The situation

Torrential rainfall from Tuesday, 31 December 2019, until Wednesday, 1 January 2020 morning triggered floods in Jakarta (all five municipalities:

North, West, East, Central and South), West Java (districts of West Bandung, Karawang, Bogor, Bekasi and Bekasi City) and Banten Province (district of Lebak, South Tangerang, and Tangerang City). The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, locally known as Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), reported that the flooding spots has reached 268, while in Jakarta alone 158 flooding spots are identified. The most affected area in Jakarta is East Jakarta with 65 flood spots.

Total number of internally displaced person (IDP) in Jakarta reaches 31,232 persons, while 16 people died due to the floods (eight in Jakarta, three in Depok, two in Bogor, two in Tangerang and one in Bekasi). Ministry of Health reported ten inpatients and about 100 slightly injured people due to the floods.

Immediate needs and imminent threats

• Evacuation, evacuation areas, food items, blankets, sleeping mats, baby kits, baby foods, hygiene kits, family kits, tarpaulins, medicines, and clean water.

• There is forecasted heavy rain across the region for the next 4-7 days, therefore it is expected flood waters will recede over 2 January and with more rains, the water levels will further increase.

• BMKG predicted high intensity of rainfall between 11 and 15 January 2020 that is partly due to wet air mass flow from Africa that would impact western parts of Indonesia.

• It is currently noted that between 20-30 million people live in the flood prone area and are at risk of further flooding over the next days.

• Health issues including the transmission of leptospirosis are expected due to the poor waste management in areas affected by the flooding.

Area specific situation is detailed in the next section