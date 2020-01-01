01 Jan 2020

Indonesia: Floods in North Sumatera, West Java, Bengkulu and DKI Jakarta provinces - Information bulletin

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 01 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (453.85 KB)

The situation

Multiple provinces (North Sumatera, West Java, Bengkulu and Jakarta) in Indonesia has been experiencing flooding starting from 28 December 2019. The floods are affecting the provinces at different scales. The total numbers of people affected have not been confirmed as assessments are ongoing. Below are some details by localities.

Flash Flooding in North Sumatera province

Due to heavy and intense rainfall in the area, flash flooding occurred and affected four villages (Pematang, Hatapang, Batu Tunggal and Merbau Selatan) in Labuhanbatu Utara districts. Approximately 229 households (857 people) have been affected by the flash floods. In addition, 39 houses have been severely damaged, 83 moderately damaged, and eight houses washed away by the flash floods. According to Indonesia Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), one household (five family members) remains missing or washed away by the flash floods. Search and rescue efforts to find the missing family are ongoing.

Furthermore, there are four evacuation points in the area, currently occupied by 861 people; Siria-ria evacuation point A (306 people), Siria-ria evacuation point B (241 people), Tunggal Batu evacuation point (four people) and Hatapang evacuation point (310 people).

Floods in West Java Province

Due to heavy rainfall on 31 December 2019 in West Java Province, a river embankment collapsed in Cimareme village, Ngamprah sub-district, West Java district. According to the Indonesian Disaster Management Agency Provincial Level / Badan Penanggulangan Bencana Daerah (BPBD), approximately 131 households and 15 houses have been affected by the floods.

Evacuation efforts are ongoing in the area. Most of the affected families are being evacuated to two mosques (At-Tin and AlIkhlas mosques). Assessment for detailed impact, needs and information remains ongoing and approximately 13,000 people have been affected by the flood (assessment is underway for accurate figures).

