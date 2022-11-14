Indonesia, Floods in Meranti (Riau) (13 Nov 2022)

Riau, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 13 Nov 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001314-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 13 Nov 2022 10:24:38

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kepulauan Meranti

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by very high rainfall which resulted in flood on Sunday, November 13, 2022, Pkl. 10:30 WIB

Location : Kec. Stimulus West, Ds. Mekar Baru, Ds. Sungai Cine, Ds Melai Kec. West, Ds. Bina Maju

Casualties : 83 families affected

Material Losses: 83 housing units affected. TMA ± 30-70 cm

Effort : BPBD Kab. Meranti coordinates with the District/Village to collect data