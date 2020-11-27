Indonesia
Indonesia, Floods in Merangin, Jambi (05:00 Nov 23 2020)
Description
Floods in the District. Merangin, Prov. Jambi
Chronology: Due to high rainfall in the upper reaches of the Tabir, Mensango and Mao rivers which resulted in an increase in river water discharge. On Monday, 23 November 2020, at Pkl. 05.00 WIB
Location:
Regency. Merangin
Kec. The veil
Ds. Lubuk Napal
Ds. Long Bullet
Ds. Kampung Baruh
Kec. Margo Tabir
Ds. Lubuk Bumbun
Ds. Great Source
Kec. Tabir Ilir
Ds. Bulin's stump
Ds. Rantau Limau Manis
Ds. Tomb Ulak
Kec. Eastern curtain
Ds. The Limau River
Kec. Nalo Tantan
Ds. Aur Thorn
Ds. Ulak River
Kec. Southern veil
Ds. Bungo Tanjung
Fatalities :
- Data collection
Material Disadvantages:
-Kec. Tabir: ± 331 housing units submerged
-Kec. Margo Tabir: 410 submerged housing units, 4 submerged fasum units
-Kec. Tabir Ilir: ± 169 housing units
-Kec. Tabir Timur: Access to roads and residents' houses is predisposed (Data Collection)
-Kec. Nalo Tantan: Terendammya access to roads and houses (data collection)
-Kec. South Tabir: 11 housing units submerged
-TMA 50-250 cm
Effort:
- TRC BPBD Kab. Merangin coordinates with local governments regarding disasters and the handling efforts that will be carried out
- Conduct initial data collection on the causes of flooding and identify damage and losses carried out by the Task Force Team with the Community.
Urgent Need: Inflatable Boat
Constraints / Potential for Follow-up Disaster:
- In order to prevent flooding in the future, it is necessary to normalize the river and make gabion sheeting along the river
Source: Kabid KL BPBD Kab. Merangin, Mr. Aswirta Via Tel. 0821-7593-9264
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
