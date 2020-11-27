Indonesia, Floods in Merangin, Jambi (05:00 Nov 23 2020)

Description

Floods in the District. Merangin, Prov. Jambi

Chronology: Due to high rainfall in the upper reaches of the Tabir, Mensango and Mao rivers which resulted in an increase in river water discharge. On Monday, 23 November 2020, at Pkl. 05.00 WIB

Location:

Regency. Merangin

Kec. The veil

Ds. Lubuk Napal

Ds. Long Bullet

Ds. Kampung Baruh

Kec. Margo Tabir

Ds. Lubuk Bumbun

Ds. Great Source

Kec. Tabir Ilir

Ds. Bulin's stump

Ds. Rantau Limau Manis

Ds. Tomb Ulak

Kec. Eastern curtain

Ds. The Limau River

Kec. Nalo Tantan

Ds. Aur Thorn

Ds. Ulak River

Kec. Southern veil

Ds. Bungo Tanjung

Fatalities :

Data collection

Material Disadvantages:

-Kec. Tabir: ± 331 housing units submerged

-Kec. Margo Tabir: 410 submerged housing units, 4 submerged fasum units

-Kec. Tabir Ilir: ± 169 housing units

-Kec. Tabir Timur: Access to roads and residents' houses is predisposed (Data Collection)

-Kec. Nalo Tantan: Terendammya access to roads and houses (data collection)

-Kec. South Tabir: 11 housing units submerged

-TMA 50-250 cm

Effort:

TRC BPBD Kab. Merangin coordinates with local governments regarding disasters and the handling efforts that will be carried out

Conduct initial data collection on the causes of flooding and identify damage and losses carried out by the Task Force Team with the Community.

Urgent Need: Inflatable Boat

Constraints / Potential for Follow-up Disaster:

In order to prevent flooding in the future, it is necessary to normalize the river and make gabion sheeting along the river

Source: Kabid KL BPBD Kab. Merangin, Mr. Aswirta Via Tel. 0821-7593-9264

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Merangin, Jambi

Casualties

Affected Families: 921

Affected Persons: 4605

Damages

Damaged houses: 921