Indonesia - Floods, landslides and severe weather (BMKG, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 December 2021)
- Heavy rain and strong winds have been hitting parts of Indonesia over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), seven people have been injured, 2,575 affected and 515 houses damaged following a tornado and heavy rain in Madiun Regency (East Java Province). In Tanggamus Regency (Lampung Province, Sumatra), 2,555 people and 655 houses have been affected by floods and landslides. Furthermore, in Bulungan Regency (North Kalimantan Province), 1,025 people and 205 houses have been affected due to flood events.
- On 16-17 December, light to moderate rain is forecast over the affected Provinces of Lampung and East Java.