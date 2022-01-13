Indonesia - Floods, landslides and severe weather (BMKG, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 January 2022)

Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been affecting parts of Indonesia over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to damage.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), almost 1,400 people have been affected and 454 houses damaged by flood events in Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency (South Kalimantan Province). In West Lombok Regency (West Nusa Tenggara Province), floods and landslides displaced 25 people and affected 325 others. Furthermore, in Blora Regency (Central Java Province), 160 people have been affected and 32 houses damaged following a tornado event and heavy rainfall.