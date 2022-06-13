Indonesia - Floods, landslides and 5.8 M earthquake (GDACS, BMKG, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 June 2022)

Over the past few days, heavy rain and strong winds have been occurring in Sumatra and Sulawesi Islands, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to damage.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), in Sumatra, more than 900 people have been affected across the Provinces of Bengkulu, South Sumatra and West Sumatra. In West Sulawesi province, almost 500 people have been affected by floods and landslides over Mamuju Regency.

On 8 June, Mamuju Regency was hit by a 5.8 M earthquake at a depth of 10 km that injured at least 23 people and affected 15,320 persons. The epicentre was offshore 43 km southwest of the western coast of Mamuju Regency.