Indonesia: Floods in Jakarta and Bengkulu, DKI Jakarta and Bengkulu Province Information bulletin #1

Flood in Jakarta

Due to heavy and long rainfall in Bogor region, had caused significant increase of water discharge in Ciliwung River the whole night of 25 April 2019. The water level of the Ciliwung River that reached up to 220-250 centimeters flew through to the downstream in Jakarta and caused floods in several areas of the city river banks.a. According to Data and Information Centre (Pusdatin) of Indonesian Disaster Management Provincial Level (BPBD), as per 26 April 2019, there are 32 flood- affected areas in South Jakarta and East Jakarta with the average flood height ranging from 10 to 250 centimeters. Furthermore, a total number of 2,258 people are displaced in 12 locations (two IDP sites in South Jakarta and ten in East Jakarta) and 2 people died.

Floods handling has been started immediately on the night of disaster on 25 April. BPBD Disaster Data and Information Centre provides early warning to the people who live in the river bank via SMS Blast when Katulampa Dam and Depok water gate increased their alert level to Standby 1. BPBD conducts assessment, coordination and evacuation together with Fire and Rescue Service, Health Office, Office of Forestry, National Search and Rescue (Basarnas), Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) and other government apparatus. Moreover, 133 mobile pump units and 465 stationary pump units were mobilized to 164 locations along Ciliwung River .

On the other hand, The Office of Water Resources (SDA Office) carried out suctioning of the water using pumps and cleaning the water ropes assisted by PPSU (the Unit for Public Infrastructure and Facilities Handling) at village level together with the Office of Environment to clean the garbage due to flooding. As of today, the flood level has been continuously receded and 941 displaced people have returned to their houses.

Flood in Bengkulu

Heavy rainfall on 27 April in Bengkulu Province caused flooding and landslide affecting nine (9) districts in the province: Bengkulu city, Kaur, North Bengkulu, Central Bengkulu, South Bengkulu, Seluma, Kapahiang, Lebong and Rejang Lebong and approximately 13,000 people affected by the flood (assessment is underway to get detailed figure).

Furthermore, as of Saturday 27 April, the flood killed 10 people, eight (8) people are missing, two (2) people heavily injured and more than 12,000 people are displaced. In addition, 184 unit of house, four (4) education facility and 40 sites of public infrastructure such as roads, bridges and drainage system are damaged. The flood forced people living in the affected areas to evacuate themselves to higher area and stay in emergency tent or any shelter they could find.

Landslide also occurred in the area and cutting the access completely from South Sumatra Province to Bengkulu. Since the landslide and the flood damaging vital access to the area, it hinders the evacuation effort. The impact might escalate as the evacuation and assessment team manage to reach the isolated areas. The Governor of the province has reported the event to the head of BNPB and BNPB has extended their support by deploying Rapid Response Team (TRC – Tim Reaksi Cepat) to the affected areas. The Head of BNPB has recommended the declaration of emergency status by the Governor to accelerate mobilization of resources and make available the access of funds. Field kitchen and heavy equipment have also been deployed to the affected area. In order to ensure coherent and coordinated response among actors, BPBD coordinate with local government, line ministries and provincial departments, Indonesian military (TNI) and police service (POLRI), BASARNAS, PMI and any other relevant stakeholders.