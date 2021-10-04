Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods, flash floods (BNPB, ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 October 2021)
Since the beginning of October, heavy rain has been causing floods, flash floods across several parts of Indonesia. According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), three people are missing and 20 others sustained injuries in Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi Province). At least 127 people have been displaced and up to 12,000 individuals remain isolated, after the overflow of the Batusitanduk River, causing the damage of about 60 houses.
In North Aceh Regency (Aceh Province, Sumatra Island), 2,164 people have been affected and about 431 houses were damaged by the overflow of several rivers. Additional flooding was reported in Gorontalo Regency (Sulawesi Island) and Tabalong Regency (South Kalimantan Province, Borneo Island), affecting more than 2,500 people.
Heavy rain and lightning have been forecast on 4-5 October for South Sulawesi and South Kalimantan Provinces.