Indonesia - Floods, flash floods (BNPB, ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 October 2021)

Since the beginning of October, heavy rain has been causing floods, flash floods across several parts of Indonesia. According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), three people are missing and 20 others sustained injuries in Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi Province). At least 127 people have been displaced and up to 12,000 individuals remain isolated, after the overflow of the Batusitanduk River, causing the damage of about 60 houses.