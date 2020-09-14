Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2020)
- Floods and river overflow triggered by heavy rain occurred on 12-14 September across several Provinces of Indonesia, resulting in at least 4 fatalities and widespread damage.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), and Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA), 3 residents died and one is missing in Bone Bolango Regency (Gorontalo Province), one fatality occurred and one person is missing in Lamandau Regency (Central Kalimantan Province), and one person died in Melawi Regency (West Kalimantan Province).
- Flooding left at least 2,000 residents displaced and around 13,000 people have been affected. More than 3,740 houses have been damaged or destroyed by flood water across the aforementioned Provinces and North Sumatra.
- On 14 September, orange alerts for heavy rain and lightnings have been issued for Central and West Kalimantan Provinces. Moderate rain is forecast over Gorontalo, Centeral, and West Kalimantan on 14-15 September.