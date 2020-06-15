Indonesia - Floods (DG ECHO, BNPB, AHA, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2020)

Since 12 June, high intensity rain caused flash floods in Bantaeng and Jeneponto Districts, South Sulawesi Province. The water level during flooding reached 20-250 cm high, as reported by BPBD Bantaeng. 4 persons are reported missing and hundreds of residents evacuated in 9 centres.

BPBD Bantaeng District have been coordinating with Basarnas (SAR agency), Department of Social Affairs, Health Department, army, police and other relevant stakeholders, to respond to the disaster. Emergency field kitchens are being operated in Bantaeng Subdistrict and Bissappu subdistrict. BPBD Jeneponto deployed personnel to conduct assessment and evacuation.

Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) deployed personnel to conduct assessment, evacuation and coordination with relevant stakeholders.

The immediate needs are foods items, family kits, relief items, clothes, medicines, field beds, sleeping mats