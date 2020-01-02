Indonesia - Floods (DG ECHO, AHA Centre, media) (ECHO Daily of Flash 2 January 2020)

Heavy rainfall (up to 370 millimeters) on Tuesday 31 December 2019 caused flash floods in North Sumatra province and floods in West Java and Bengkulu provinces, as well as in Jakarta. The rain also triggered landslides in Kota Depok, a city on the outskirts of Jakarta. Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) is working alongside the army, police, the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), other ministries and the Indonesian Red Cross to provide emergency response alongside community-based organizations. At least 21 people have died as of 2 January. In Jakarta, over 62,000 people have been evacuated to temporary shelters. Indonesia’s government meteorology agency (BMKG) forecasts a further high intensity of rainfall between 11 and 15 January 2020. The floods also caused power outages, road closures and flight cancellations. Service at Halim Perdanakusuma airport, which handles commercial as well as military flights, was temporarily closed due to severe flooding on its runways. Some flights were transferred to Jakarta’s main Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.