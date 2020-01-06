Indonesia – Floods (DG ECHO, AHA Centre, media) (ECHO Daily of 6 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 06 Jan 2020 — View Original
- As of 5 January, 60 people have died and approximately 100,000 have been internally displaced following serious flooding in Indonesia.
- The Indonesian government's meteorology agency forecasts more heavy rain over Jakarta until 7 January.
- Military and health officials have commenced work on health protection, spraying disinfectant in hard-hit areas to limit the spread of waterborne diseases, with no serious cases reported so far.