Indonesia

Indonesia, Floods in Cilacap Regency, Central Java Province (22:13 Dec 14 2020)

Floods in Cilacap Regency, Central Java Province

Chronology:

• Caused by heavy rainfall on Monday, 14 December 2020 at. 02.00 WIB

Location:

• Ds. Sidareja, Sidareja Sub-district

• Ds. Mulyadadi and Ds. Pahojean, Majenang Sub-district

Casualty:

• In Sidareja sub-district: 46 HH's / 138 persons were displaced in 3 locations

• In Majenang sub-district: 376 HH's / 1.108 people affected

Material losses:

• Sidareja: housing unit flooded (on data collection progress)

• Majenang: 191 housing units flooded

Effort :

• BPBD and related agencies carry out emergency handling

• Establishing Refugee Posts, Public Kitchen and Health Services

Latest situations:

• Cloudy weather

• River water overflows into roads and settlements

Source:

• BPBD Kab. Cilacap

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Select

Casualties

Affected Families: 422
Affected Persons: 1246
Displaced Persons: 1246

Damages

Damaged houses: 191 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road

