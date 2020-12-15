Indonesia
Indonesia, Floods in Cilacap Regency, Central Java Province (22:13 Dec 14 2020)
Description
Floods in Cilacap Regency, Central Java Province
Chronology:
• Caused by heavy rainfall on Monday, 14 December 2020 at. 02.00 WIB
Location:
• Ds. Sidareja, Sidareja Sub-district
• Ds. Mulyadadi and Ds. Pahojean, Majenang Sub-district
Casualty:
• In Sidareja sub-district: 46 HH's / 138 persons were displaced in 3 locations
• In Majenang sub-district: 376 HH's / 1.108 people affected
Material losses:
• Sidareja: housing unit flooded (on data collection progress)
• Majenang: 191 housing units flooded
Effort :
• BPBD and related agencies carry out emergency handling
• Establishing Refugee Posts, Public Kitchen and Health Services
Latest situations:
• Cloudy weather
• River water overflows into roads and settlements
Source:
• BPBD Kab. Cilacap
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Casualties
Affected Families: 422
Affected Persons: 1246
Displaced Persons: 1246
Damages
Damaged houses: 191 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road