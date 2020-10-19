Indonesia
Indonesia, Floods in Central Bangka Regency, Bangka Belitung (20:30 Oct 18 2020)
Description
Floods in the District. Central Bangka, Prov. Bangka Belitung
Chronology: • Due to high intensity rain that occurred on Sunday, 18 October 2020, Pkl. 20.30 WIB
Location:
Kec. Pangkalanbaru
Ex. Dul
Fatalities :
70 households affected
There is a victim who fled at home regarding his / her relatives (data collection)
Material Disadvantages:
± 24 housing units are submerged
TMA 100 - 150 cm
Effort :
- TRC BPBD Kab. Central Bangka conducts rapid assessments, coordinates with related agencies and together with the joint team evacuates victims and belongings of affected victims
State of the art:
Monday, 19/10/2020, at 09.00 WIB The weather was cloudy and the flood had receded
Refugees have returned to their homes
Source:
Mr. Mikron Antariksa Kalak BPBD Prov. Bangka Belitung
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Central Bangka Regency, Bangka Belitung Islands
Casualties
Affected Families: 70
Affected Persons: 350
Damages
Damaged houses: 24