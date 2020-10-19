Indonesia

Indonesia, Floods in Central Bangka Regency, Bangka Belitung (20:30 Oct 18 2020)

Description

Floods in the District. Central Bangka, Prov. Bangka Belitung

Chronology: • Due to high intensity rain that occurred on Sunday, 18 October 2020, Pkl. 20.30 WIB

Location:

Kec. Pangkalanbaru

Ex. Dul

Fatalities :

  • 70 households affected

  • There is a victim who fled at home regarding his / her relatives (data collection)

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 24 housing units are submerged

  • TMA 100 - 150 cm

Effort :

  • TRC BPBD Kab. Central Bangka conducts rapid assessments, coordinates with related agencies and together with the joint team evacuates victims and belongings of affected victims

State of the art:

  • Monday, 19/10/2020, at 09.00 WIB The weather was cloudy and the flood had receded

  • Refugees have returned to their homes

Source:

Mr. Mikron Antariksa Kalak BPBD Prov. Bangka Belitung

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Central Bangka Regency, Bangka Belitung Islands

Casualties

Affected Families: 70

Affected Persons: 350

Damages

Damaged houses: 24

