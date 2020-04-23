Indonesia - Floods (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash 23 April 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting several parts of the country, particularly Java and Kalimantan, causing widespread floods and leading to casualties.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), 3 people died, 3 other are still missing in Damang Batu District (Central Kalimantan Province) and one person died in Cimahi Tengah District (West Java Province).

Search and rescue operations are still underway for those missing.

On 23-24 April, light to moderate rain is forecast across the affected provinces.