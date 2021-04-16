Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 April 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting the Java Island (in particular the East Java Province) since 14 April, causing rivers overflow (particularly Kelok and Ganda Rivers) and triggering floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 16 April, 13 evacuated families and around 35 damaged buildings across seven villages in the Madiun Regency (East Java Province).
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over the whole Java Island, including over the already affected East Java Province. Locally very heavy rain is forecast over western Java.