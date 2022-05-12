Indonesia

Indonesia - Floods (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 May 2022)

  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting Java Island (in particular the West Java Province) since 9 May, causing floods that have resulted in damage.
  • The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 12 May, 775 affected families and a number of damaged houses across the Cirebon Regency (West Java Province). In addition, BNPB also reports three damaged religious buildings and one damaged educational facility across the same Regency.
  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole of Java Island.

