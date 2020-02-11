Indonesia - Floods (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 February 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 11 Feb 2020 — View Original
- Widespread floods triggered by heavy rain affected four sub-districts in Musi Rawas Regency (South Sumatra Province) and 23 sub-districts in Jakarta Province.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), as of 11 February, 3,635 families have been affected (2,744 in South Sumatra and 891 in Jakarta Province). Several people have been displaced in Jakarta Province and evacuated to 26 evacuation centres in east and south Jakarta.
- The Regional Disaster Management Agency is conducting the emergency response.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain and localised thunderstorms are forecast across Sumatra and Java.