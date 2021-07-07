Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 July 2021)
- Heavy rain has affected Aceh Jaya Regency (Aceh Province, western Indonesia) since 5 July, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) 6,408 people have been affected and 2,034 houses have been flooded. In addition, one bridge has been damaged, and five villages have been isolated.
- On 7 July, drier conditions are expected while, on 8 July, moderate rain is forecast over some parts of Aceh Province.