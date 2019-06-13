13 Jun 2019

Indonesia - Floods (BNPB, BMKG, ASEAN, NOAA, Floodlist, Reliefweb, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Jun 2019 View Original

Heavy rainfall has been affecting Sulawesi and the Kalimantan islands since 9 June, triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

In south-east Sulawesi Province, media report one fatality and 36 displaced in Konawe Regency. Across the North Konawe Regency, around 4,200 people have been displaced, over 70 houses, as well as bridges, roads and health facilities damaged.

In South Sulawesi Province, approximately 1,500 people were affected, around 200 homes damaged as well as bridges, roads and school across the Sidenreng Rappang Regency (in particular Tanru Tedong and Salobukkang villages).

In Central Sulawesi Province, flooding affected around 560 families and damaged approximately 50 homes throughout the Morowali Regency.

In East Kalimantan Province, 26 villages across the Kutai Kartanegara Regency were affected by flooding.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over central and north-western Sulawesi Island and central-northern Kalimantan.

