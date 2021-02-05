Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (BNPB, BMKG, AHA Centre, Floodlist, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 February 2021)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting central Indonesia (in particular the Java Island), since 3 February, causing rivers overflow and floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 4 February, one fatality, one person missing, 65 displaced and 11,650 affected people and eight houses severely damaged across Pasuruan Regency (East Java Province). Around ten displaced people, 3,100 affected people and 620 damaged houses were also reported in Nganjuk Regency in the same Province. In addition, more than 10,650 affected people and nearly 3,250 damaged houses were reported across Kudus Regency (Central Java Province).
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole Java, with locally very heavy rainfall over East Java Province.