Indonesia - Floods (BNPB, BMKG, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash 24 April 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting west Java, south Sumatra, and south Kalimantan Islands over 22-26 April, causing river to overflow, triggering floods and causing damage. The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the AHA Centre report, as of 27 April, 1,585 affected people and 317 damaged houses in Rejang Lebong Regency (Bengkulu Province), 720 affected people and 148 damaged houses in Serang Regency (Banten Province), and 112 affected people and 44 damaged houses in Penajam Paser Utara Regency (East Kalimantan Province). Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain to locally very heavy rain is forecast over Java, Sumatra, and Kalimantan Islands.