Indonesia - Floods (BNPB, AHA Centre, Reliefweb, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 December 2020)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting the Sulawesi Island (central Indonesia) since 21 December, triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre) reports, as of 23 December, 2,308 displaced people, 2,880 affected people, and 576 damaged buildings across North Gorontalo Regency (Gorontalo Province, northern Sulawesi).