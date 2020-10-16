Indonesia

Indonesia - Floods (BNPB, AHA Center, BMKG, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 October 2020)

  • Since 15 October, flash floods and rivers overflow have been affecting Central Sulawesi Province, as reported by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

  • In Donggala Regency, high rainfall caused the overflow of Powelua River, that resulted in 955 affected families and several houses damaged. One bridge connecting remote villages has been damaged.

  • In Toli-Toli Regency, 350 people families have been displaced, as the houses were damaged or destroyed by a flash flood event.

  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of Sulawesi Island, with locally very heavy rain over northern, and central areas.

