Indonesia - Floods (BNPB, AHA Center, BMKG, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 October 2020)

Since 15 October, flash floods and rivers overflow have been affecting Central Sulawesi Province, as reported by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

In Donggala Regency, high rainfall caused the overflow of Powelua River, that resulted in 955 affected families and several houses damaged. One bridge connecting remote villages has been damaged.

In Toli-Toli Regency, 350 people families have been displaced, as the houses were damaged or destroyed by a flash flood event.