Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (BNPB, ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 May 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting northern Sumatra Island (in particular the Aceh Province) since 17 May, causing river overflow and floods that have resulted in widespread damage.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) report, as of 17-18 May, 4,443 affected people and 991 damaged houses across Aceh Singkil Regency (Aceh Province).
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of Sumatra Island.