Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (BNPB, ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 October 2021)
- On 17 October, heavy rain caused the overflow of Ogan River in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency (South Sumatra Province, Indonesia), resulting in evacuations and damage.
- According to the Indonesian Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), 110 people have been evacuated as 140 houses were damaged. Two bridges and four buildings, including one school, have been heavily damaged. Floods affected up to 520 people in Ogan Komering Ulu.
- Moderate to heavy rain which can be accompanied by lightning and strong winds are forecast over South Sulawesi on 18-19 October.