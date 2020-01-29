Indonesia - Floods (BNBP, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 January 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting North Sumatra Province since 28 January, causing floods.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), 6 people died, 3 are still missing and 22 have been injured in Central Tapanuli Regency due to the overflow of the Aek Sirahar river. At least 700 families have been affected and preventively evacuated.

The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Central Tapanuli Regency has declared a 7-day state of emergency.

Rescue and emergency teams have been deployed by the authorities to help the affected people.

For the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over North and West Sumatra Provinces.