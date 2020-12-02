Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 December 2020)
Over the last two weeks, heavy rainfall has affected several parts of North Sumatra Province, causing widespread floods and leading to casualties and damage.
According to media reports, more than 100 families have been evacuated and moved to temporary accommodations, approximately 26,700 people affected and thousands of houses damaged.
For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is forecast across the affected province.