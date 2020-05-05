Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, BNPB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 5 May 2020)

Heavy rain in western Java since 30 April has caused widespread floods, resulting in casualties and damage.

According to media reports, 2,000 people have been displaced, 81,088 have been affected, 21,888 houses and several public buildings were flooded in Bandung Regency (West Java Province). The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports further flooding in Cilegon City (Banten Province).

For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast across the affected areas.