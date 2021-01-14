Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, BNPB, Floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 January 2021)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting western and central Indonesia (particularly Sumatra Island and Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of Borneo Island) since 11 January, triggering floods and rivers to overflow that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 14 January, nearly 10,000 affected families, and a number of displaced people across Solok, and South Solok Regencies (West Sumatra Province).

A number of villages damaged by floods were also reported across the Aceh Province (northern Sumatra). In addition, the same source reports more than 8,500 affected families, nearly 30 displaced families, and 1,288 damaged houses in Banjar Regency, as well as 180 affected people in Tabalong Regency, both Regencies in South Kalimantan Province.